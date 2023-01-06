HOUSTON (KIAH) — An arson suspect jumped out his burning home and surrendered to police during a tense SWAT situation in Spring on Thursday afternoon.

There was a heavy police presence in the 3200 block of Lotus Blossom Street in reference to a domestic violence prevention call. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said that when they were helping an estranged wife to remove her belongings from the home, but they eventually found the suspect in one of the rooms and barricaded himself inside the home.

The suspect, identified as Pablo Patino, 28, said he had a gun. Later, a blaze began at the home, but it is unclear at this time how the fire started.

Patino was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. He was also booked into the Harris County Jail for his aggravated assault and arson open warrants.

He was wanted for allegedly setting fires at his estranged wife’s family’s home at the 11400 block of Mortimer Drive in north Harris County early Tuesday morning. Investigators said that they believe Patino started a fire outside the home, then as his wife exited the house, he then hit her with his car and drove off. She suffered minor injuries.