HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend, you have a chance to meet an astronaut, train like an astronaut, and have breakfast with an astronaut at Astronaut Days at Space Center Houston.

The event offers the chance to interact with astronauts at things like Astronaut Mission Memories and Q&A sessions to bingo and book signings.

Ages 4-12 can train like an astronaut this summer through interactive challenges. Complete an obstacle course, a puzzle, and agility training daily at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Astronaut Days feature astronauts Rex Walheim, Don Thomas and Mark Polanksy.

Ticket prices range from $24.95 for children (ages 4-11) to $29.95 for adults (12 and older) with discounts for seniors and members of the military.

The event runs from August 5th-8th for more information, including tickets, go to the Space Center Houston here.