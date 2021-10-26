HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 09: Martin Maldonado #15 of the Houston Astros in action against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on April 09, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) – As the Astros head to the World Series, another team in Houston is coming together to raise awareness as we head to the end of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Nancy Almodovar, CEO of Nan and Company Properties, has partnered with Astros’ wives Janelise Maldonado, Lianet Gurriel, and Monica Alvarez to raise funds for the Houston Area Women’s Center and a chance for some Astros swag.

Nan & Company Properties will be giving away an Astros jersey signed by Yuli Gurriel, Yordan Alvarez and Martin Maldonado. One-hundred percent of the proceeds of the raffle will be donated to the Houston Area Women’s Center. So far, the raffle has raised over $2,000 for the center.

“#ForTheH is more than just Houston’s sports battle cry… it’s for all Houstonians to come together to support our city and those who serve it,” said Almodovar. “As this year’s fundraising chair for the Houston Area Women’s Center Leadership Campaign, I have made this a team effort in raising awareness for the incredible work the Houston Area Womens Center provides our community. I am so excited to have my friends Janelise, Lianet, and Monica join me in this cause. Let`s win one #ForTheH on and off the field!”

To enter, you must click the link in Nancy’s Instagram bio, @Nancy_almodovar, and donate to the Houston area Women’s Center. Each $10 donation will count as one entry to the giveaway. So, for example, if you donate $30, you will be entered into the giveaway three times! The giveaway will end on Nov. 5, so make your donations and make a difference now!

The Houston Area Women’s Center provides support and advocacy for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. They offer a safe place for women and children to stay. They also offer counseling services for survivors for free. The Houston Area Women’s Center is committed to being a safe place for all women, and their work in Houston is so important.

