HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s time! Houston hometown native Travis Scott is set to open the gates to the Astroworld Festival Thursday and Friday to thousands who have some from all over to enjoy a full entertainment lineup.

NRG Park is reminding goers about the policy in place when entering the grounds. Also, what to expect, from having a clear bag and listing prohibited items like personal marketing materials or chairs of any kind.

The sold out event itself is urging those who didn’t get a wrist band to act fast… and head to a location off site to obtain yours!

You can also expect to see new kicks created by the artist in a Nike collab …

(GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING) – And hear new music released by Travis this week! Here’s a look at BOTH of his new tracks…

