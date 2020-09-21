Attempted Kidnapping in Galveston, police release photo of car involved

GALVESTON (CW39) – Galveston Police are looking for a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping on Saturday and just released a picture of a car that was involved.

GPD released information about the kidnapping in hopes of someone will come forward with more details.

If you have any information on this incident contact Galveston Police Department at (409) 765-3702 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477.

