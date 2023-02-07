HOUSTON (KIAH) — An overnight shooting that was an attempted robbery has left one man dead in north Houston, authorities said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies and Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said they found a man dead near an apartment complex on the 300 block of North Vista Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Investigators said that they discovered that a man and woman attempted to rob another man in his 20s, but when the robbery targeted man got away, he went to his vehicle and got his gun.

The couple encountered the robbery victim again, and he shot the male robber, authorities said.

The male robbery suspect was declared dead at the scene, while the woman suspect was taken in for questioning. The shooter was also taken into custody for questioning.