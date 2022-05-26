HOUSTON (KIAH) — Austin High School in southeast Houston is in a precautionary lockdown for an unknown threat, according to Houston ISD officials.

School principal Orlando Reyna said in a statement that Austin High School is locking down the campus due to a threat from outside the campus.

The lockdown means that no one is allowed on campus. Parents are asked to wait until the lockdown is lifted to drop their child at the school.

“Our students are safe, our building is secure, and our instructional day continues normally,” Reyna said in a statement.

The lockdown comes two days after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday that left 19 children and two teachers dead.