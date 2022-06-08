HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against a man allegedly involved in the stabbing of a man at southwest Houston.

Houston police said it happened at 13302 Sunrose Lane near W. Orem about 6:50 p.m. on Monday, June 6.



Police said the suspect, Luis Funes, 46, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 232nd State District Court. The man stabbed, 57, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.



HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detective M. Deleon said HPD patrol officers responded to an assault call at the above address. Police said they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to the hospital.



Further investigation determined the victim and Funes were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical and Funes stabbed the victim multiple times with a kitchen knife. Funes was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged for his role in the incident.



