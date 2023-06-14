HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County law enforcement officials are asking for your help in locating a fugitive.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Person Warrant Task Force and the Violent Criminal Apprehension team are looking for 34-year-old Darrell Dewayne Collins Jr.

Collins Jr. is wanted for murder as well as possession of a prohibited weapon and money laundering.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information that could lead them to him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on this suspect, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).