HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County investigators are looking into the apparent drowning of a 4-year-old child.

It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon at a home in the 15000 block of Courtland Circle in Spring.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies and EMS paramedics responded and performed CPR on the child, but it didn’t survive.

Harris County crime scene investigators are working to determine what happened leading to the child’s death.

The county’s medical examiner’s office is also investigating.