HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 14-year-old was shot twice at his Liberty County home Tuesday evening, and authorities need help in finding the suspected shooter.

The teen was shot in front of his home around 9 p.m. in north Liberty County by an unknown white male, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect fled with two other unknown people in a white four-door vehicle that possibly be a Honda sedan with black wheel rims.

Photo courtesy of Liberty County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division, the juvenile was transported to a Houston hospital after being shot in the leg and arm and is in stable condition.

Investigators said the cause of the shooting is being investigated, but they say the victim was involved in a conversation with the other subjects in the white car prior to the shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the identity of the shooter or the vehicle to call the Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392- STOP (7867). Anyone calling Crime Stoppers and providing a “tip” will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.