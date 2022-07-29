FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Officials in Fort Bend County are searching for an 18-year-old Needville woman who has been declared missing after being last seen in El Campo with her ex-boyfriend.

Dylan Gonzalez (Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office)

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said Alexandra Pineda, 18, was reported missing on Thursday around 1 p.m. after being last seen by her family at their home on the 4700 block of Baker Road in Needville.

But her last known location was around 2:45 p.m. at the 500 block of Tegner Street in El Campo, where El Campo police was conducting a weapons investigation with Pineda’s ex-boyfriend, Dylan Gonzalez, 19. Police said both Pineda and Gonzalez fled on foot.

Authorities describe Pineda as 5-foot-1, either wearing blue pajama pants with polar bears and a black jacket, or a yellow shirt and grey sweatpants, her last known description.

Deputies believe Gonzalez may be armed.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Pineda, please call Sgt. A. Hickey with the FBCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 281-341-4665.