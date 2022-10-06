HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are asking for help to track down a man who broke into a cell tower last week.

The man was caught on camera in the morning hours on Sept. 28 breaking into a cell tower facility in Spring.

Deputies said the suspect stole copper wire, fiber wire and aluminum wire before running off.

Surveillance video captures the man wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a red and black backpack.

“If you recognize this suspect or have any information regarding this case you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement,” Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

If anyone has any information, contact the Precinct 4 Dispatch Office at (281) 376-3472.