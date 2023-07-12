HOUSTON (KIAH) — A $15,000 reward is now available for a notorious pimp from southwest Houston who jumped bail during his trial, and police are hoping that the public can help find him.

Houston police, Crime Stoppers and Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg held a news conference Wednesday morning to update the public on the search for Thaddus Allen, a fugitive who has been on the lamb since April.

He’s been on the loose after he was convicted and sentenced to 75 years in prison for human trafficking on the “Bissonnet Track,” a part of Bissonnet Street that is notorious for street prostitution. When he is apprehended, he will have to serve at least half of that sentence before he is eligible for parole.

“This reward shows how seriously we in law enforcement and local community groups are taking the fight against human trafficking and the sex trade,” said Ogg. “Allen makes his living off the degradation and abuse of young trafficking victims. Now we want him back to serve his sentence.”

Prosecutors said that Allen is a habitual felon with several felony convictions on his record, including burglary of a habitation and evading police.

Allen, 35, was free on a $200,000 bail during his trial in April and appeared for the first five days of his trial, but stopped showing up during closing arguments. Despite his absence, he found guilty of one count of trafficking and has pending charges for aggravated promotion of prostitution involving multiple other women as well.

“We stand with the victims,” Ogg said after the trial. “And the women that this man abused and terrorized now have to live in fear because he just walked away from justice.”

Crime Stoppers put up the original $5,000 reward. The boards of the Brays Oaks and Southwest management districts then offered an additional $5,000 each, for a total of $15,000.

Those with information about Allen are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).