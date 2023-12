HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies and dive team are looking for a car in a pond.

Deputies responded to an “In progress — life in danger” call — in the 3900 block of Silver Ranch Road.

It’s believed gunshots were fired in the area and a vehicle may have been dumped in the water.

HCSO units responded to an "In Progress – Life in Danger" Call at the 3900 block of Silver Ranch Rd. Preliminary Information: Gun shots heard in the area & vehicle found submerged in a pond. Dive Team responding. Active investigation.

A dive team has been searching the pond as of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story that we will continue to monitor and bring you updates as we receive them.