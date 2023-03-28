KATY, Texas (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for a teenage girl in Katy who has been missing since last week.

Megan Lamz (Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office)

Megan Lamz, a 15-year-old, was last seen on Wednesday, March 22 on a bicycle, wearing a black “Friday the Thirteenth” sweatshirt, beige cargo pants, black Converse shoes and a green backpack, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lamz’s bicycle was later found in Katy on March 23. Deputies do not believe foul play is involved in her disappearance.

If you have any information on Megan’s whereabouts, please contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number at 281-341-4665.