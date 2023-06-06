HOUSTON (KIAH) — Petra Automotive Products is helping youth that have aged-out of the foster care system to get a fresh start as they embark on their independence.

Statistically, every year, hundreds of youth age out of the foster care system in Houston. For many of the youth, this means that after being out of the state’s care, they face homelessness, incarceration and extreme poverty.

Credit: Petra Automotive Products, Inc

Thanks to the charity under Petra Automotive, Petra Cares, homeless youth and youth exiting the foster care system will be trained to be a level 1 mechanic at no charge. The program lasts for seven weeks and after completion, they’ll be placed with a job with one of their dealerships.

Credit: Petra Automotive Products, Inc