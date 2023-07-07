HOUSTON (KIAH) — Local gourmet and award-winning Houston bakery is launching the dreamiest cupcake and chiller this July in celebration of the highly anticipated “Barbie” movie premiere.

CRAVE is offering cupcake lovers can indulge in the new, never-been-done before cupcake flavor. A soft, yellow birthday cake cupcake topped with a buttery, sweet strawberry frosting and decked out with pink and yellow sprinkles – from July 10th through July 30th. In addition to the special cupcake, CRAVE will also have a limited-edition Malibu Dream Chiller – an ice blended strawberry frosting drink topped with whipped cream and pinktastic sprinkles.

For more information about locations visit: https://cravecupcakes.com/locations/