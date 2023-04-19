HOUSTON (KIAH) — Go to any neighborhood, you’ll find all sorts of animals. But, when deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s office showed up in one location, they were surprised at what they found.

Harris Co. Precinct 4 Constable’s Office

A baby alligator was found wondering the streets! This 2-foot-long gator was spotted on Morgan Park Street in the Meadow Hill area.

How it got there is still a mystery. But, it didn’t stop deputies from jumping into action. Once the saw it, the Texas Game Warden was contacted to help out.

With the expert help, the Game Warden and deputies were able to wrangle the reptile, and get it safely off the streets.

Because of it’s size, the alligator has to be relocated, and the state game warden will decide where it will be relocated to a new and safer habitat.

