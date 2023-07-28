HOUSTON (KIAH) — Keeping track of documents isn’t everyone’s strong suit.

Maybe you lost your child’s birth certificate through the years, or maybe you never got one when they were born.

No matter the reason for not having one, parents need to be able to show school officials their child’s birth certificate while enrolling them for the fall semester.

That’s why the Harris County Clerk’s Office is hosting its Third Annual Back to School Birth Certificate Event on Saturday.

Parents seeking a copy of their child’s birth certificate can try to get one at that event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the John Phelps Courthouse in Pasadena located at 101 S. Richey St.

Free backpacks and school supplies will also be available while those supplies last.

The state has several requirements when applying for birth certificates:

Your child must have been born in Texas.

Applicant must be the person named on the certificate, the legal representative, or an immediate family member with appropriate identification.

Have a valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license, federal or state ID card, military ID, U.S. Passport and or supporting documents.

A completed birth certificate application, available at the county clerk’s office

Payment of $23.00 (cash or credit card).

The first 50 birth certificates will be issued for free at Saturday’s event.