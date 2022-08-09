HOUSTON (CW39) – BEAR helps ensure that children currently under the supervision of Child Protective Services have the resources they need to confidently begin school each fall. About 8,600 children were served last year, and this year’s numbers are on track to serve more than 10,000.

Distribution: Tuesday and Wednesday (Aug. 9 -10)

From 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 6300 Chimney Rock Houston, TX 77081

How public can help:

Donate!

Host a drive- BEAR is accepting Back-to-school donations until end of August

Shop Amazon (school supply list)

Follow BEAR on social media: Facebook and Instagram

Upcoming Events and Initiatives:

Stetsons & Stilettos – BEAR’s fall fundraiser, Oct. 23, 2022

BEARing Gifts – BEAR’s largest program, provides brand-new holiday gifts to children under the care of CPS…children who otherwise may experience no holiday joy at all

Heart Gallery Houston – Heart Gallery Houston, a powerful, traveling photographic exhibit created to help find forever families for children in foster care (ongoing in select Houston locations)

Items needed for this school year: