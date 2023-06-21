HOUSTON (KIAH) — They’re going through very difficult situations, but the Texas Advocacy Project is trying to help them out.

For the twelfth year now, that organization has launched Backpacks for Hope, a donation drive to equip children in domestic violence shelters with what they need when they head back to school in the fall.

“We’re hoping to make sure that these children have every item that they need — every tool in their toolbox — to be a successful student in the new school year,” Texas Advocacy Project CEO Heather Bellino said.

They’re accepting donations of new backpacks and school supplies at almost a dozen locations across the Houston area from Tuesday until July 12.

This year, the Texas Advocacy Project — along with its partners in this program Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office and Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones and her office — broke the record when it comes to the need for this assistance.

“We’ve had a request for 2100 backpacks,” Bellino said. “So that represents two-thousand, one-hundred children that are currently in shelter. And we want to make sure that those kids, when they’re starting the new school year, that they’ve got everything that every other student in the classroom does.”

And it’s not just material support.

Discreetly sewn into the backpacks is the phone number for the Texas Advocacy Project in case kids and their parents need their assistance.

“They’re also a direct line for the parent who is with that child in the shelter to free — absolutely free — access to our attorneys and social workers that can help people get long-term safety so that they can get out of an abusive relationship and stay out, because they’re going to receive the court orders that they need for safety.”