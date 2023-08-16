A southeast Houston bar that was the scene of a triple shooting in which a man died Sunday morning caught fire Monday morning

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Flames were shooting out of the The Round Up bar when firefighters got to the scene around 2:15 a.m. Monday.

The previous morning, that bar in the 4600 block of Almeda Genoa was the scene of a triple shooting that left a man dead and another man and a pregnant woman hurt.

Trey Manley, a patron of The Round Up — which he calls an ice house — says it’s the only black country bar in southeast Texas.

He and other witnesses and onlookers believe Monday’s fire and the shooting around 1:40 a.m. Sunday are connected, but investigators are still looking into both situations.

No one got hurt in the fire, and so far there’s no word on what caused it.