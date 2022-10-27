HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rear Admiral Jennifer Couture, Commander Naval Service Training Command will visit the iconic Battleship Texas as part of Navy Week Houston activities October 24-30.

The U.S. Navy will deploy to Houston for the first Navy Week hosted by Houston and the surrounding communities since 2016.

For more on Navy Week Houston and a view of events click HERE!

The historic ship made the milestone journey to Galveston from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in August 2022 an extensive, $35 million repair at Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation’s shipyard to fix the hull.

Navy Weeks are the service’s signature outreach program, designed to allow the citizens of Houston to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity. The Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO) coordinates Navy Weeks.

Battleship Texas Foundation

Formed in 1998, the Battleship Texas Foundation exists today as an advocate for Battleship Texas, and to help develop the historic ship into a premier hands-on museum and visitor attraction. The Battleship Texas Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization; as of August 1st, 2020, Battleship Texas Foundation has taken the lead in the operations of Battleship Texas, with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department retaining an advisory and oversight role.