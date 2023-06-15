HOUSTON (KIAH) – With above average high temperatures for several days ahead, an amazing initiative is underway in partnership with energy company Reliant and Harris County officials. “Beat the Heat” cooling centers are opening across Houston as triple-digit high temperatures are forecasted into next week.

Reliant is also providing portable air conditioning units to seniors and vulnerable residents. To apply for a free AC unit, call 832-393-4301 and ask to speak to a representative.

Reliant also provides financial assistance to customers facing hardship to help pay their electricity bill through our CARE program.

To discuss these two initiatives, Leanne Schneider, Reliant’s Director of Community Relations, visited the CW39 Houston studios. Additionally, Scheider shared simple ways to reduce your energy bill.

Smart tools to manage and optimize energy use

With new features now available, the Reliant app provides customers the ability to actively manage their energy habits and improve efficiency with real-time bill projections, usage trends over time, and usage comparisons. Further, solar customers can see both their energy consumption and production simultaneously, and electric vehicle owners can check the charge of their car and schedule charging in advance. Earn Rewards for Conserving Energy: When electricity demand is high, the Reliant Degrees of Difference program rewards customers with bill credits for reducing energy usage and adjusting smart thermostat temperatures by no more than four degrees. Reliant’s program is compatible with Google Nest, Honeywell Home, and Emerson Sensi. Customers always remain in control and can manually adjust their thermostat if needed.

Resources for energy customers who need assistance

Get Help with Zirtue : Reliant’s exclusive offering allows customers to get help from a friend or family member to pay their energy bill via Zirtue. A Zirtue account is free and is one of the many financial aid tools Reliant offers to customers to make their lives easier.

: The Community Assistance by Reliant Energy (CARE) program helps customers who are facing financial hardship pay their electricity bills through local agency assistance, made possible by both Reliant and customer contributions. This summer, Reliant has committed $1 million to CARE funding in direct support of customers across Texas. Since 2002, CARE has provided more than $15 million to help Texans who need assistance with electricity costs. Level Out Costs: Average billing can be added to even out the highs and lows of seasonal changes in electricity usage and make it easier for customers to manage a monthly budget.

Average billing can be added to even out the highs and lows of seasonal changes in electricity usage and make it easier for customers to manage a monthly budget. Contact 24/7 Customer Support: Reliant prioritizes giving everyone access to the electricity they need to live comfortably. Anyone shopping for a new electricity plan, concerned about summer bills, or needing payment assistance is encouraged to contact Reliant. Agents are available 24/7 via live phone support, online chat, or on the Reliant app.

For more information on any of these programs, visit reliant.com/summer.