HOUSTON (KIAH) — On Thursday evening, Best Friends Animal Society hosted a meet-and-greet event for mayoral and local candidates who are running in the November election.

It was an opportunity for candidates to introduce themselves and to speak about their plans to help fix Houston’s animal overpopulation issue if elected. Overall, the goal is to speak on why making Houston a no-kill city is so important.

Local elections have a huge impact on animal-related topics such as priorities for animal sheltering, keeping pets and families together, neuter and spay programs and the hiring process for shelter works to keep high-level shelter service.

You can learn more about Best Friends Animal Society and its mission at bestfriends.org/Houston.