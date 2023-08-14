HOUSTON (KIAH) — Best Friends Animal Society hosted a conference last week in Houston. BFA is an animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025. The national conference will be this week August 10-12.

The event will feature speakers from other animal welfare organizations such as leaders, workers, and advocates from across the country. This is giving them the opportunity to work together on how we can save more animals while in the final stretch to carrying Houston and the nation to no-kill 2025.

According to data from 2022 from Best Friends, Texas is sadly the number one in that nation for shelter deaths. Within the same year, Houston shelters killed more than 68,000 dogs and cats as the city saw an increase of animals and adoptions not keeping the same space.

Sessions that will be available include (just to name a few):

Veterinary Care for Community Cats

Make your Data work for you with Shelter Pet Data Alliance

Large Dog Outcomes: Bringing the Shelter and Community Together with Data Proven Interventions

Finding the Human in Humane

To learn more about Best Friends Animal Society, visit the website here.