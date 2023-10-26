HOUSTON (KIAH) — In honor of National Cat Day this Sunday, Best Friends Animal Society is hosting its Kittenpalooza event for a Halloween themed party.

This adoption event will allow kittens of all personalities to find their new loving home with meet-and-greets with potential adopters, cat themed music, complimentary treats and more. There will also be a toy making station for the whole family!

All kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped and are up to date on their vaccines.

The event is:

Saturday, October 28

Time: 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Location: 901 Pinemont Dr, Houston, TX 77018-1401

You can check out what cats and dogs are up for adoption here. Best Friends works with other animal shelters across Texas to find dogs and cats good homes. Its saving lives through adoption events, foster programs and even transport to places where they’re more likely to get adopted. Best Friend’s mission is to work bring the country to no-kill by 2025.

According to data from Best Friends Animal Society, in 2016, one million dogs and cats were killed due to lack of shelter space to save there or lack of community support. That’s why Best Friends is dedicated to the No-Kill 2025 movement; to save all the animals.

To learn more about how you can help save animals in your community, visit Bestfriends.org.