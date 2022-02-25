HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rouke will be in the southeast Texas region this weekend as he looks to increase voter turnout for the March 1 primaries.

O’Rourke will be at Prairie View A&M University on Friday for a voting rally, then on Saturday, he will be in Missouri City for a volunteer rally with Fort Bend County Judge KP George.

George, who is running for reelection, hopes that Beto’s arrival can boost Democratic turnout in Fort Bend County.

“Over the last few years, we have worked tirelessly to make Fort Bend County more effective, efficient, and engaging for all of our communities. From increasing communication of the county government to expanding services, I am in to keep moving Fort Bend Forward,” said George. “I’m proud to receive the endorsement of Beto O’Rourke who when elected Governor will actually fix the grid, lower our taxes, and partner with local governments to take care of all of our residents.”

O’Rourke is facing four other candidates in the Democratic primary but is expected to win easily without a runoff. The latest Nexstar/The Hill/Emerson College poll has O’Rourke getting 82% support from Texas Democrats.

However, O’Rourke is trailing Gov. Greg Abbott in a possible head-to-head matchup in the general election, with Abbott at 52% and O’Rourke at 45%.

Abbott has 60% support in the Republican primary, mostly by attacking O’Rourke by connecting him to President Joe Biden, who has only 39% support among Texans.