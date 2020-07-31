Better Beard Grooming with Deleon Sudds

CW39s Shannon LaNier talks with Kingz Beard Grooming Co. founder Deleon Sudds about what led him to get started in the men’s beard grooming business.
Sudds also shares important tips on beard maintainance. Here’s a look.
