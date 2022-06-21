HOUSTON (CW39) The world is buzzing over the highly anticipated release of Beyonce’s first single and album in 6 years!

“Break My Soul” is an upbeat groove that has the “Beehive” hoping and moving already, just minutes after it’s release at midnight this morning, June 21.

Timed perfectly with the first official day of Summer and the Summer Solstice, the hot beat kicks off the summer in a smooth and upbeat way. It’s also the first track to be released, from her upcoming album titled “Renaissance”.

For the most decorated woman in Grammy History, 29 awards so far, 6 years of waiting for new music, for fans and admirers alike, is worth it.

Hear what CW39’s morning team had to say about the new release below…