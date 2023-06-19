HOUSTON (KIAH) — Beyoncé marked Juneteenth by wearing only Black designers during her sold-out concert in Amsterdam on Sunday, June 18.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. “In honor of Juneteenth, everything I wore for Renaissance World Tour tonight was created exclusively by Black designers,” the singer said in an Instagram post.

According to British Vogue, some of the designers she wore included Feben, Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo, Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, Ibrahim Kamara for Off-White, LaQuan Smith and her own designs for Ivy Park.

Credit: Jesper van Wijk via Storyful