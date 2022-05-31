HOUSTON (KIAH) — A bicyclist is dead after a crash in west Houston.

It happened Monday night around 10:15 p.m. near Westheimer Road and Greenridge Drive.

Houston police say a bicyclist was traveling outside a crosswalk when he was struck by a white car.

The victim, described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Investigators are working to determine if the suspect fled the scene, or other actions that would result in criminal charges.

Numerous witnesses provided conflicting information that investigators must process through, police said, even though they said that the driver was not under the influence.