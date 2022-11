HOUSTON (KIAH) — A bicyclist is dead after he was struck by at least two cars in west Houston shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say the bicyclist, who was in the second lane, was struck from behind by a car on the East Freeway service road.

The car did not stop and kept going. Police believe the man may have been hit by another car.

Other drivers stopped after they saw debris on the floor and are not involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.