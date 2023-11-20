HOUSTON (KIAH) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash happened near downtown Houston.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday night, when a man was riding his bike heading towards Houston Ave and Winter Street in a well-lit area was struck by a white sedan. The bicyclist went flying into the air, while the car left the scene after the crash.

Police said the man was transported to a nearby trauma center severely injured. They also said the bicyclist had ample lighting on his bike and should have been easy to see by the driver.

At this time, police are asking neighbors for surveillance video that might help to identify the driver.