HOUSTON (KIAH) President Biden gave out the “Medal Of Valor”. That’s the nation’s highest honor for bravery a public safety officer. Sergeant Kendrick Simpo of the Houston Police Department is one of the recipients.

In February of 2022, while Sergeant Simpo was working an extra job at the Galleria Mall, on Westheimer, he heard a call over the police radio reporting a man armed was armed with a rifle inside the mall. Sgt. Simpo quickly responded and spotted the suspect within a few feet of hundreds of children and their families who were participating in a dance competition.

Sgt. Simpo was able to tackle the armed suspect without a single shot being fired.

After the armed suspect was arrested, Sgt. Simpo was found to have more than 120 rounds of ammunition and a handgun, which could have led to a much different outcome if not for Sergeant Simpo’s quick action and exemplary bravery.

Sergeant Simpo is the first HPD officer to receive this distinguished honor and HPD Police Chief Troy Finner commended Sgt. Simpo for his bravery. “I am extremely proud of Sgt. Simpo. His courageous action exemplifies the dedication of every person in the Houston Police Department and the mission to protect and serve the whole community,” Chief Finner said.