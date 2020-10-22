Big animals need love too!

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston dog lovers listen up!

The Best Friends Animal Society needs Houstonians to consider adopting or fostering a big dog that’s over 40lbs by Halloween, October 31st.

BFAS says, historically, 40,000 animals enter Harris County Pets and BARC municipal animal shelters each year—enough to fill Minute Maid Park! A disproportionate number of big dogs are among the thousands of healthy, adoptable dogs that are killed in animal shelters in the greater Houston area each year, simply because they don’t have a safe place to call home.

If you become an adopter you will receive a free face mask and a matching bandanna for your new canine companion and will be invited to a drive-thru TAILgate event November 1st to receive more free supplies and giveaways.

In this heated political climate a furry friend is a great way to bridge the divide.

“Dogs are unaware of political party affiliations and actually in many ways unify people,” said Kerry McKeel, Senior Program Manager, Best Friends Animal Society. “During this campaign season we urging the Houston community to get behind the Texas Big Dog campaign, and foster or adopt a big dog and help us reach our lifesaving goal of placing 400 big dogs in homes by October 31st. ”





Participating municipal animal shelters include:

Montgomery Animal Shelter

Ft. Bend Animal Shelter

Rosenberg Animal Shelter

Harris County Pets

Baytown Animal Shelter

Pasadena Animal Shelter

Pearland Animal Shelter

Best Friends Houston program

Hours, adoption fees and foster policies vary for each participating shelter. Visit website for more information.



“The purpose of the “Texas Big Dog Campaign” is to destigmatize large dogs, debunk myths and recruit more local adopters and fosters to save this vulnerable population,” McKeel said.





