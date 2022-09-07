HOUSTON (CW39) — The man authorities have named the “Big Shades Bandit” has struck again with his third bank robbery in the Houston area.

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force released new surveillance photos of the suspect in hopes of someone recognizing him, while Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

The “Bandit” first robbed a First Convenience Bank inside a Fiesta market at 5600 Mykawa Road on June 29. Then he another First Convenience Bank on Aug. 13, this one at 5801 South Gessner.

His latest robbery happened on Sept. 6, when he entered the First Convenience Bank at 1352 W. 43rd Street in northwest Houston around 1:30 p.m. After approaching the counter, he handed a teller a threatening letter demanding money, investigators said.

The teller then gave him an undisclosed amount of money, then the suspect walked out of the bank.

Surveillance photos of the “Big Shades Bandit” (FBI Houston)

The “Big Shades Bandit” is described as a Black man in his early 20s to 30s, around 5-foot-8 with a muscular medium build. He was wearing a Chicago White Sox baseball cap, a black gaiter-style mask, a black Magellan brand long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and black/white shoes.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).