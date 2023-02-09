HOUSTON (KIAH) — The urban oasis that is Memorial Park inside “The Loop” in Houston is getting a new, fascinating feature that will be celebrated with The Biggest Picnic in Texas this weekend.

“This is a big weekend for Houston — not just for Memorial Park — but for all of Houston,” Memorial Park Conservancy President and CEO Shellye Arnold said.

The conservancy and its partners will hold a ribbon cutting for the Kinder Land Bridge on Friday.

It consists of two tunnels with Memorial Drive running through them — and on top — park land that connects Memorial Park north of the road to Memorial Park to the south of the road.

The new addition to the park that the land bridge creates will be known as the Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Prairie.

“It’s a hundred acre project in Memorial Park, and we’re opening with a celebration that’s called The Biggest Picnic in Texas,” Arnold said.

When to be there

That celebration runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the land bridge on Saturday.

HEB will provide free picnic baskets full of goodies while supplies last, and food and drinks will be available to buy as well.

What you can and can’t bring this Saturday

Families are invited to bring their own picnic baskets — but no glass or dogs — and spread a blanket in the prairie — perhaps even on the land bridge over Memorial Drive.