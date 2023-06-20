HOUSTON (KIAH) — The bills that would eliminate the position of Harris County Elections Administrator and allow the Texas Secretary of State to oversee the county’s elections has been signed into law.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 1750 and Senate Bill 1933 into law on Sunday, which will prevent Harris County from appointing an elections administrator and allowing the Secretary of State to oversee, manage and take steps to remove county elections officials in the county. The laws will become effective beginning on September 1.

Only Harris County, the largest county in Texas which takes up the city of Houston and other surrounding areas, are affected by these laws.

County officials have signaled that they plan to sue the state over the laws, which they call an abuse of power.

“I’m gearing up to sue the state over these bills and I expect to be in the courts in the next couple weeks. We won’t sit back and allow Republicans in Austin to target Harris County officials and disrupt our elections,” said County Attorney Christian D. Menefee. “The Texas Constitution makes clear that Texas legislators should not be abusing their power by singling out a county to address political vendettas instead of doing what’s right for all Texans.”

State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a Republican from Houston, sponsored the bill. It comes after Bettencourt and several GOP officials claimed Harris County elections administrator Clifford Tatum was responsible for the many issues that voters faced in the 2022 midterm elections, including the lack of paper ballots at several locations, along with malfunctioned voting machines and voting locations that didn’t open on time.

Democrats have dominated Harris County elections for the last six years, including the 2022 midterms.

However, several media outlets have reported that despite the problems Harris County had with its elections, there is no evidence that the issues were intentional, and they did not significantly affect the outcome of the races on the ballot.

“It’ll be up to the Texas Supreme Court to decide whether Senator Paul Bettencourt is lawfully able to use his power to attack only Harris County, creating restraints on our elections that exist nowhere else in this state,” Menefee said. “That’s a question Texans deserve to have answered.”