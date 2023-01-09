Brandon Adame, who’s been fully blind since he was 15, will run his fourteenth half-marathon Sunday during the Houston Marathon event

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Brandon Adame was born with very little sight, and when he turned 15, he lost his vision entirely.

It was in 2005 that he tried his first half-marathon, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Adame has now competed in 13 such-races on top of full marathons, triathlons, and even IronMan Triathlons.

His father says he doesn’t let his disability stop him from doing what he wants to do.

“Whatever he has that may or may not be an impairment — some people may view it as an impairment — he just kind of like pushes through and just tries to get done what he wants to get done for that day,” David Adame said.

The organization EyeCan Alliance teams blind runners — like Brandon — with sighted guides.

A short tether connects the two runners, and the guide can provide verbal instructions and gentle nudges to navigate the course ahead.

Brandon and the other blind runners set the pace, and guides like local dentist Dr. Adam Smooke say keeping up can be a challenge.

But he, like Brandon, is more than willing to meet the challenge on Sunday when he’ll run his fifth half-marathon as a guide.

“The first four, I just did it on my own,” Adam Smooke said. “I just wanted to get a good time — better and better. When I met Brandon, it just inspired — and David — to be a para-guide and be able to do this.”