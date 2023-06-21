HOUSTON (KIAH) — Investigators are trying to identify a body that was found in Sims Bayou in southeast Houston on Tuesday evening.

Houston police dive teams found the body at the 8500 block of Findlay Street after neighbors in the area noticed something floating in the water around 8 p.m. Tuesday night and called 911.

There is limited information at this time and police are being very careful in handling the case.

This comes after HPD officers found another body in Brays Bayou around 7 p.m. Tuesday. It is unclear if both body discoveries are related.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.