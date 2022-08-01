SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Sugar Land Police are trying to find out what happened after a man’s body was found floating in the water under a bridge.
A driver found the man’s body Saturday evening near Meadowcroft Boulevard at Westcott Avenue.
Police have very little information. However, are looking into the possibility that the man jumped from the bridge intentionally.
