HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are on scene at Hermann Park where a body has been found in the park’s lake.

CW39’s Seth Kovar was already at the park reporting on cold weather when the story broke Monday morning and was first to report the news.

He saw the body of a black man in the water, but police haven’t said how old he was or if they know how he died.

Someone called Houston Police around 7:50 a.m. reporting a drowning.

When police got there they discovered the body, but have yet to determine his cause of death.

The H.P.D. Dive Team is on scene with a boat, possibly to be used to remove the body from the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest. We will be updating this link as details come available.