PASADENA, Texas (KIAH) — Police and firefighters responded to a call of a person being down at a park on Satsuma Street in Pasadena around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

When they arrived the found a man on the ground, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime lab investigators were also on scene looking for clues and processing the scene.

At this time, police have not released information on how the man died.