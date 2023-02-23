CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KIAH) — A body was found near a Channelview ISD school Thursday morning, forcing the school to open for class two hours later that normal.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that deputies discovered the body at the intersection of Wallisville Road and Rancho Paloma. He said that the body was not the result of an auto-pedestrian crash but may have been dumped out of a moving vehicle.

The body was found near Harvey Brown Elementary School, located at the 16550 block of Wallisville.

Gonzalez said that the body may be connected to a nearby car robbery incident, where the homeowner followed the suspected vehicle and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. They are expected to conduct an investigation.

Channelview ISD said that they believe none of their students were involved in the incident, but they expect traffic delays in the area as deputies conduct their investigation. So the district will open the school at 10:35 a.m., two hours later than normal.

Here is the full Channnelview ISD statement to parents:

We have unfortunate news to report. There has been an incident this morning off Wallisville Road, near Harvey Brown Elementary. We do not believe any of our students were involved; however, we anticipate traffic delays while police investigate. Due to the nature of the incident and the projected time it will take police to investigate–we will push back the start time for all Harvey Brown students.

School for all Harvey Brown Elementary will begin 2 hours later at 10:35 a.m this morning. All bus routes will pick up 2 hours later than normal as well. We ask staff to please try and arrive at your normally scheduled hour. Again, classes will begin for all Harvey Brown will begin at 10:35 a.m. We ask that staff arrive at their regularly scheduled time.

