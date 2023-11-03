HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities believe a man in his 20s was shot before he ended up dead in the middle of the road.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it’s possible the man might have been dead before his body was run over in northwest Harris County.

A witness called 911 for help around 1 a.m. early Friday morning after finding a body lying on the road at the 17400 block of Bamwood Road.

Investigators believe the man was hit by a box truck, but they added there appears to be other trauma to his body before being run over.

During their investigation, investigators discovered evidence consistent with the victim being shot prior to being hit by a vehicle. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed the victim had sustained a gunshot wound.

HCSO Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene and are now conducting the investigation into the shooting death of the victim.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the HCSO homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).