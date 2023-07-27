HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police has prompted an investigation after finding a man shot to death in a car in south Houston early Thursday morning.

Police say the found the car ripple with bullet holes just after 3 a.m. Thursday morning in the middle of the road on the 4800 block of Neal Street.

The man’s body was found inside with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Houston Fire Department paramedics declared him dead at the scene. The car’s exterior also had gunshot holes.

Investigators are scanning the scene for evidence but have no leads as of yet.

The investigation continues.