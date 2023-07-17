HOUSTON (KIAH) — The body of a missing man has been recovered in the San Jacinto River, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Harris County deputies were searching for a man who went into the water near Magnolia Island in east Harris County.

Witnesses say he was last seen just before 7 p.m. Sunday night in the 18000 block of Riverside Drive.

He was apparently trying to swim to that island from Magnolia Gardens Park, Gonzalez said. Relatives say the man is in his 50s and known to be a strong swimmer.

A friend reported seeing him take a breath around 5 feet from the island, but that was the last time he saw him. Search crews spent the evening looking for the man with boats and dive crews.

“He was here with his family,” HCSO Maj. Jesse Razo said. “A friend that he was playing ball with him was the last one to see him actually in the water.”

Rescue workers used sonar, and a remote vessel to search for the man.

Around 11 p.m., Gonzalez said that the body of the man was recovered.

