COMAL COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — A tragic ending for a former University of Houston student after going missing over the weekend. The body of that 22-year-old has been found.

Aamir Ali was on a camping trip at canyon lake with some friend, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, when something went terribly wrong.

On Friday night, Ali went for a walk alone, but did not come back.

His friends found his clothes and personal items by the lake’s shore when they went out looking for him.

His body was found in the lake near Potters Creek around 2 p.m. Wednesday.